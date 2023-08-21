WITN viewers will be challenged to correctly pick the winner of each featured college football game of the week for a chance to win gas cards! Each weekly winner will be awarded a $20 gas card. The grand prize winner will be awarded a $50 gas card at the end of the regular season!

How to play: Enter the Gameday College Football Contest and pick the winners of each college football game of the week throughout the 2023 season. You can return throughout the season to check on how your picks are performing and make changes to upcoming games. Just make sure to pick the winner of a particular game up to 15 minutes before the kickoff of that game. Enter your predicted score for each game for a tie-breaker to help us pick the weekly winners and grand prize winner.