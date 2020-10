Contact Us by Department

We'd love to hear from you! You can e-mail us your questions. You may also reach us by mail or phone.

WITN 275 E. Arlington Blvd.

Greenville, NC 27858

252-439-7777

E-mail Contact List

Contact the Newsroom

Sales Questions

Community Events (submission form)

News Director

Managing Editor

News Tips - Assignment Desk

Weather

Sports

Production Manager

Programming

Sales Manager

General Manager

General E-Mail

Individuals with disabilities who have questions about or need assistance with our Closed Captioning or our Public Inspection File may contact our station's captioning hotline or our public file liaison.

Captioning Hotline: 252-439-7793

Public File Liaison: Chris Watson, 252-439-7777

Our Studios

Greenville Studio

WITN-TV 275 East Arlington Blvd.

Greenville, NC 27858

Main: (252) 439-7777

Jacksonville Studio

WITN-TV 445 Western Blvd., Suite G

Jacksonville, NC 28546

Sales: (910) 346-2655

News: (910) 346-1020

New Bern Studio

WITN New Bern Bureau

233 Middle Street, Suite 112

New Bern, NC 28560

Sales: (252) 637-7774

News: (252) 672-9486

CLOSED CAPTION ISSUES

IMMEDIATE CLOSED CAPTION ISSUES

252-439-7770 (telephone)

252-439-7796 (fax)

caption@witn.com (e-mail)

NON-IMMEDIATE CLOSED CAPTION ISSUES

Chris Watson WITN-TV 275 E. Arlington Blvd. Greenville, NC 27858 252-439-7796 (fax) caption@witn.com (e-mail)

POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:

Derek Wright, WITN General Sales Manager

(252) 947-2220

sales@witn.com

Mike Jones, Director of National Political Sales

Gray Television – Washington, DC

desk: (202) 400-0598

mike.jones@gray.tv