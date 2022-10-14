Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
ENC At Three
Watch Live
Submit Your Pictures
Subscribe
News
Back to School
Court
Crime
Health
International
Investigation
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Elections
Regional
State
Crimestoppers
Livestream
Weather
First Alert Weather Blog
Radar
Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
Weather App
Why First Alert?
Cams
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
High School
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Class of 2022
Community Calendar
Investigation
News Video
Teacher of the Week
Newsletter
Election Results
TV Listings
Latest Newscasts
Carolina Camera: Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Press Releases