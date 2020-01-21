Williams scores twice, leads Hurricanes past Jets 4-1

Justin Williams scored a pair of goals in his second game back in the NHL, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Williams scored the winning goal in a shootout for a 2-1 win over the Islanders in his first game after signing a free-agent contract with the Hurricanes on Sunday. It was Williams’ first game since helping Carolina reach the Eastern Conference final last year. He took an extended offseason and signed with the club Jan. 8.

In his second game Tuesday, the 19th-year veteran scored a power-play goal in the first period and added another goal just as a power play ended in the third period.

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and two assists, and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who reached the All-Star break with two straight wins after a three-game skid. Petr Mrazek stopped 16 shots for Carolina.

Patrik Laine scored for the Jets, who have lost three in a row and five of six. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg.