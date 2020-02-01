Wake Forest beats Clemson, snaps three-game skid

Andrien White scored 17 points to help Wake Forest beat Clemson 56-44 on Saturday night.

Randolph Childress added 10 points for the Demon Deacons (10-11, 3-8 ACC), who made a trio of 3-point shots early in the second half to fuel a 14-0 run that broke open a three-point game at halftime. Olivier Sarr grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Aamir Simms scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (11-10, 5-6), who shot only 30.5% from the field and only 4 of 21 from 3-point distance. The Tigers’ 44 points was the lowest total by an opponent in Joel Coliseum’s 30-year history.

White made two 3-pointers and Torry Johnson added another for the Deacons during the critical early second-half run.

Clemson responded with a 9-0 flurry, capped by Tevin Mack’s jumper with 12:47 left. But Wake’s Ismael Massoud stopped the threat with a 3-pointer, restoring the Deacons’ double-digit lead. Clemson never again threatened.

The Tigers shot only six free-throw attempts, making four.

Wake got a boost from the return of guard Chaundee Brown, who had missed the past seven games with a leg injury. Brown scored six points in 12 minutes off the bench, including a pair of baskets in the first half on running bank shots.

Wake led 22-19 at halftime as the teams combined to shoot 2-for-20 from 3-point distance. The game was scoreless for more than 3 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers’ postseason hopes took a major hit with the loss to the last-place Deacons. The next three games — at Virginia, hosting Notre Dame and at Pitt — are critical, with home opportunities against Louisville and Florida State looming down the stretch.

Wake Forest: By snapping a three-game skid for the third time this season, the Deacons should gain some needed momentum in their quest to avoid a third straight losing season. Brown’s return after missing seven games with a leg injury provided a badly needed boost.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers play at Virginia on Wednesday.

Wake Forest: The Deacons play at Louisville on Wednesday.