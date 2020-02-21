UPDATE: Weekend scheduled altered again for ECU baseball and softball

East Carolina Athletics announced Friday night additional schedule changes for this weekend’s baseball and softball games.

The Pirates baseball team will begin its series against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Feb. 22 with one game beginning at 2:30 p.m. (ET). A doubleheader at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium will be played Sunday, Feb. 23 with the first game starting at 11 a.m. followed by game two, which will begin approximately 45 minutes after the completion of the first.

Softball will host the Pirate Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at ECU Softball Stadium. The event has been reduced to five games over the next two days. Saturday will feature games at 1 p.m. (Massachusetts vs. Towson), 3:30 p.m. (Massachusetts vs. East Carolina) and 6:00 p.m. (Pittsburgh vs. Towson). On Sunday, the action will begin at 10 a.m. with Pittsburgh and East Carolina followed by the Pirates and Towson at 12:30 p.m.

Please visit ECUPirates.com for an updated event schedule for each sport. For ticket information, please visit ECUPirates.com or call (252) 737-4540.