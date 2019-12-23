UNCW's Shykeim Phillips named CAA Rookie of the Week

Hofstra senior guard Eli Pemberton has been named the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while UNCW guard Shykeim Phillips earned CAA Rookie of the Week accolades.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Eli Pemberton, Hosftra

Senior | Guard | Middletown, Conn./Cheshire Academy

Pemberton led Hofstra with 23.0 points per game as the Pride picked up wins over Princeton and Manhattan to close the conference with a 9-4 record. The senior opened the week with a 27-point effort at Princeton, shooting 9-of-13 from the field to go along with five rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 87-72 win. On Sunday, Pemberton posted 19 points and five rebounds in the win over the Jaspers.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Shykeim Phillips, UNCW

Freshman | Guard | Winterville, N.C./South Central

Phillips averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in UNCW’s games against Mercer and Vanderbilt last week. Against Mercer, Phillips posted 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals, following up the effort with eight points and three rebounds at Vanderbilt.

HONOR ROLL

Darius Banks, James Madison | Junior | Guard | St. Petersburg, Fla./St. Petersburg

In a 2-0 week for JMU, Banks averaged 18.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, going 10-of-21 from the field. Banks posted 17 points in 27 minutes in the Dukes’ romp over Charleston Southern before posting 19 points in JMU’s road win at Fordham.

Brian Fobbs, Towson | Senior | Guard | Rochester, N.Y./Bishop Kearney (Genesee CC)

Fobbs led Towson to an 86-82 overtime win over Tulane, recording a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double in the victory. For the week, Fobbs averaged 18.5 points going 11-of-21 from the floor.

Grant Riller, Charleston | Senior | Guard | Orlando, Fla./Ocoee

Riller moved up to 13th on the CAA career scoring ledger, averaging 22.0 points in a 1-1 week for Charleston. Against No. 25 VCU, Riller posted 26 points, going 8-of-15 with three 3-pointers. Riller’s double-digit scoring streak stands at 40 games.

Andy Van Vliet, William & Mary | Senior | Forward/Center | Antwerp, Belgium

Van Vliet extended his double-double streak to four straight games, averaging 16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Tribe. The senior posted a career-high 14 rebounds to go along with 17 points at Saint Joseph’s before a 16-point, 11-rebound effort versus Saint Francis (Pa.).

Camren Wynter, Drexel | Sophomore | Guard | Hempstead, N.Y./Holy Trinity [DME (Fla.) Academy]

Wynter was named most valuable player of the Boardwalk Battle as Drexel took wins over Quinnipiac and Norfolk State. Wynter averaged 14.0 points and 7.0 assists in the two games, including a 19-point effort in a 72-63 win against Quinnipiac.