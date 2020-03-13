UNCW student-athletes, staff self-quarantined after CAA official tests positive for coronavirus

A dozen UNCW student-athletes and 13 staff members are self-quarantining off campus after a Colonial Athletic Association official involved in the men’s basketball tournament in Washington D.C. this past weekend tested positive for the coronavirus, the university has announced.

The CAA announced on Thursday the official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after he worked the UNCW versus Drexel game during the first round of the tournament on Saturday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the conference has made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation so they can take proper precautionary measures,” the CAA announced in a statement.

In response, UNCW released the following statement Friday morning:

Dear Campus Community:

We promised we’d share all the information we can, as soon as we can, so we are writing to you this morning with this important update: An official who worked at the UNCW-Drexel MBB game on March 7 has tested positive for COVID-19. In an abundance of caution and following CDC guidelines, 12 student-athletes and 13 staff members are now self-quarantining off campus. The recommended 14-day window for self-quarantining will expire on March 21. We are hoping our aggressive response to this potential exposure will serve as a model to our community. In addition, the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune has confirmed a dependent patient has tested presumptive-positive for COVID-19. We have no reason to believe any UNCW personnel or students have come in contact with this dependent patient, but we will alert the community immediately if there is a confirmed case of coronavirus among the UNCW population.

We will continue to share updates as they become available. Thank you for your ongoing patience.