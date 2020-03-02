UNCW point guard Shykeim Phillips earns third CAA Rookie of the Week honor

UNCW point guard and former South Central standout Shykeim Phillips has been named CAA Rookie of the Week for the third time this season.

The freshman from South Central High School in Winterville, N.C., averaged 16 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4 assists last week as the Seahawks split games with Drexel and Delaware at Trask Coliseum.

“Shykeim has really taken command of his position and is really learning how to be the consummate point guard,” UNCW interim head coach Rob Burke said. "Without foul trouble on Thursday, he would have had a bigger game due to the pace of the game.

“On Saturday, in my opinion, he went against the best point guard in the league in Kevin Anderson. After watching film, I feel good where we’re at and where we can develop Shykeim in the future.”

Phillips led the Seahawks with a career-high 20 points and added three rebounds and two assists against the Dragons. Against the Blue Hens, he collected 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

In his first season as a Seahawk, Phillips leads the team in steals (44), is second in assists (66) and is averaging 9.5 points per game.