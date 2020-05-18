Tough days ahead for ECU athletics amid COVID-19 pandemic

There will be some tough days ahead for ECU athletics amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The department will likely need to reduce its number of varsity sports.

The ECU Athletics Fiscal Sustainability Working Group report was released to the public Monday. It was originally published on May 14 and made available to interim chancellor Ron Mitchelson and director of athletics Jon Gilbert.

The report recommended ECU consider the reduction of sports by "one or more" as one of several cost-effective ways to stay financially afloat amid this pandemic.

Prior to the coronavirus, the ECU athletic department was already projected to lose $7.5 million this fiscal year. But now, Gilbert said he is expecting around a $10 million deficit (actual projection is $12.5 million).

The slashing of sports is one of 10 recommendations the committee provided the ECU athletic department.

According to the report, the committee was made up of a few high-ranking athletic department employees, ECU financial experts and some other related employees.

“I know this topic, as you look at the sustainability report, is one of the things people go to right away,” Gilbert said. “As I look at that recommendation, and the chancellor and I visit, this decision is really gut-wrenching for me personally. It’s not something that an athletic director wants to do. I understand the financial realties of where we are, both athletically and as an institution, but really to respect the process, I want to make sure when we go down that path, that the individuals that are affected, they hear from me first. I’m going to leave it at that.”

Mitchelson said these tough decisions will be made in “a matter of days, not weeks.” Gilbert did not put a timeline on anything.