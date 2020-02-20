Todd Lipe named sixth head coach in Ayden-Grifton football history

Ayden-Grifton High School has officially announced that defensive coordinator Todd Lipe has accepted the head football coaching position at Ayden-Grifton. Lipe, who is a highly-respected defensive coordinator throughout the state becomes just the sixth head coach in the school’s history.

The Salisbury, NC native played college football at Catawba College. During his career with the Indians he was a two-time All-American, winner of three conference championships, a three-time team captain, and 1990 team MVP. Lipe started his coaching career as the defensive line coach at Charleston Southern University. He would go on to spend time at Washington High School, Richmond Sr. High School, University of North Carolina, AL. Brown High School and J.H. Rose High School.

When Lipe joined the J.H. Rose program in 2003, the Rampants proceeded to win four consecutive state championships with Lipe as defensive coordinator. In a ten-year span, Lipe would accumulate six state championships as a high school coach at two different schools. He accepted his first head coaching job at J. H. Rose in 2008, when former head coach Greg Thomas accepted a coaching position in Florida. Lipe lead the Rampants from 2008 to 2012.

He joined Paul Cornwell in 2014 at Ayden-Grifton and would win back-to-back conference championships in 2014 and 2015 with the Chargers. Lipe inherits a program that currently ranks among the elite programs in North Carolina, having made the state playoffs the last 19 consecutive years. The Chargers will open their season on August 21st at Southside.

Ayden-Grifton High School 2014-Present

J. H. Rose High School 2002-2012

A.L. Brown High School 2001

University of North Carolina 1999-2000

Richmond County Senior High 1995-1999

Washington High School 1992-1995

Charleston Southern University 1991