NEW YORK (AP) -- The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick Wednesday night in the Major League Baseball amateur draft.

The baseball-bashing Torkelson played first base in college, but was announced as a third baseman by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Detroit opened the draft for the second time in three years. Torkelson hit 54 home runs at Arizona State and finished two shy of Bob Horner's school record.