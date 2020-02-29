Stith takes triple jump title at AAC indoor championships

Junior Brooke Stith captured East Carolina’s third conference title of the weekend Saturday as the Pirates wrapped up their stay at the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships inside the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The women finished in sixth place with 57 points while the men claimed seventh with 30 points.

“I could not be more proud of both teams on how they performed," Director of Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. "We had lots of goals going into the weekend and we accomplished just about each and every one. As everyone already knows, obviously the goal is always to win a team championship, but as I get older in this profession, I’m beginning to realize that there are far more things that contribute to team success other than the Championship itself. I feel like both of these teams are CHAMPIONS at heart."

In addition to winning the league title in the triple jump, Stith set the school record in the event with a mark of 12.82 meters. She also finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.46 and sixth in the long jump at 5.86 meters.

Freshman Melicia Mouzzon finished in a tie for fourth place in the 60-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 7.40 seconds. In the mile, senior Nuria Tillo-Prats took fifth with a time of 4:59.34.

On the men’s side, freshman Niejel Wilkins claimed the bronze medal in the triple jump with a mark of 15.31 meters while senior Ryan Davis was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 16.59 meters.

Both teams competed with 100-percent effort all weekend, and that’s all you can ask as a coach,” Kraft added. “All the things that we accomplished this past weekend will set us up to have a very successful outdoor season. Any time you set school records, meet records and lifetime bests and have national qualifiers, I would call that a great weekend. Both teams improved on their finishes and point totals from last year’s indoor championships. We are excited to turn our attention to the outdoor season.”

East Carolina’s first scheduled meet of the outdoor campaign is set for March 20-21 when the Pirates travel to Mount Olive for the adidas Trojan Challenge.