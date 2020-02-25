Stars scored 3 goals in 1st period, beat Hurricanes 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists and the surging Dallas Stars rode a three-goal first period to a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hintz posted a season-high three points and helped Dallas improve to 7-1-1 in its last nine games. The Stars are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games. Anton Khudobin stopped 40 shots for Dallas, which won despite being outshot 41-16.

Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal of the season for the Hurricanes, who are 3-3-1 in their last seven games

 