SouthWest Edgecombe's Sandra Langley to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Longtime SouthWest Edgecombe High School girls basketball coach and athletic director Sandra Langley will be recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Publix during Wednesday's HighSchooloT Honors.

Langley has over 40 years of service in coaching and is the only girls basketball coach SouthWest Edgecombe has ever had. She started the program when the school first opened in 1978 and has been the coach since.

With 790 career wins in girls basketball, Langley has more wins than any other female coach in N.C. High School Athletic Association history.

Under Langley, SouthWest Edgecombe has won four NCHSAA girls basketball state championships, which included a span of more than 70 straight wins. Her teams have also finished as a state runner-up four separate times. Langley has been the Associated Press Coach of the Year four different times.

HighSchoolOT Honors at Duke Energy Center, Saturday June 15, 201 Watch 'HighSchoolOT Honors' tonight at 8 p.m. on TV, web, app

Langley is from the same community in which she works — a lifelong resident of Edgecombe County. A basketball player in high school, she attended Atlantic Christian College, which is now Barton College. As a basketball player at Atlantic Christian, Langley saw both personal and team success, including beating Duke, NC State, and North Carolina in the same season.

In addition to coaching girls basketball, Langley has also coached volleyball — a sport she also played in college —track, and softball. Langley has served as the athletic director since 1991 and the Cougars added 13 sports under her leadership. More opportunities, especially for females, is one thing Langley says she is most proud of.

Langley was inducted into the N.C. Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame in 2009. She is also a member of the Twin County Hall of Fame and the Barton College Sports Hall of Fame.

Hear from Langley and learn about her career on HighSchoolOT Honors, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. You can watch the show on FOX 50/WRAZ or stream it on HighSchoolOT.com and the HighSchoolOT app.