TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Justin Brown scored five of his 18 points in overtime to lift South Florida to a 73-68 victory over East Carolina.

Capping a second half that featured six ties and five lead changes, the Pirates' Tremont Robinson-White made a layup to even the score at 59 with 24 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Michael Durr added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Florida, which ended its four-game losing streak. Jayden Gardner had 19 points for the Pirates.