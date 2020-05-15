South Central's Jania Johnson virtually commits to Methodist University

South Central senior basketball standout Jania Johnson virtually committed to Methodist University on Friday.

Johnson will be majoring in computer information technology at the private school in Fayetteville, while also playing on the school's women's basketball team.

"When I first went to see the college, I fell in love with the way it looked," said Johnson. "I went to see some of the facilities as well, and I just like the way it all looked, and when I sat down and talked with the coach, I just fell in love with the program."

Johnson helped the Falcons to three conference championships during her four years at South Central High School.

"Jania has had a great career here at South Central High School," said South Central girls basketball head coach Robert Duck. "High basketball I.Q., sees the floor really well, and she'll take that basketball I.Q. with her to Methodist."

Johnson said she'll be playing small forward, shooting guard and a little point guard for the Monarchs.