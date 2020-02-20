South Central boys basketball team must forfeit 10 wins

The South Central boys basketball team must forfeit a total of ten wins from this season, according to a source close to the team.

An official release with more details about the forfeits is expected soon.

The Falcons are the defending 4A state champions and finished this season as the top seed in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A conference tournament after finishing the regular season in a tie with J.H. Rose.

Vacating ten wins means the Falcons' record will drop to 8-16 overall. The Falcons will still make the postseason as an at-large bid but will be a very low seed.

