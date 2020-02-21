Snow pushes conference championship games to Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sudden snowfall in the East pushed several high school basketball conference championship games from Friday to Saturday. Check out the updated game times, here.
East Central 2A and Carolina 1A both cancelled their conference tournaments.
Here is a list of the conference championship games that have been moved from Friday to Saturday:
Eastern Carolina 3A/4A
Site: J.H. Rose High School
Girls: South Central vs. D.H. Conley at 2 p.m.
Boys: South Central vs. J.H. Rose at 3:30 p.m.
Eastern Plains 2A
Site: Farmville Central High School
Girls: Beddingfield vs. Farmville Central at 5 p.m.
Boys: SW Edgecombe vs. Farmville Central at 6:30 p.m.
Eastern Carolina 2A
Site: Ayden-Grifton High School
Girls: North Lenoir vs. Kinston at 1 p.m.
Boys: Washington vs. Kinston at 2:30 p.m.
Coastal 8 1A/2A
Site: East Carteret High School
Girls: Richlands vs. Croatan at 6 p.m.
Boys: Pender vs. East Carteret at 7:30 p.m.
Coastal Plains 1A
Site: Pamlico County High School
Girls: Tarboro vs. Pamlico County at 4 p.m.
Boys: Tarboro vs. Pamlico County at 5:30 p.m.
Albermarle 1A
Site: Plymouth
Boys: John A. Holmes vs. Washington County