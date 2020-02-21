Snow pushes conference championship games to Saturday

The sudden snowfall in the East pushed several high school basketball conference championship games from Friday to Saturday. Check out the updated game times, here.

East Central 2A and Carolina 1A both cancelled their conference tournaments.

Here is a list of the conference championship games that have been moved from Friday to Saturday:

Eastern Carolina 3A/4A

Site: J.H. Rose High School

Girls: South Central vs. D.H. Conley at 2 p.m.

Boys: South Central vs. J.H. Rose at 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Plains 2A

Site: Farmville Central High School

Girls: Beddingfield vs. Farmville Central at 5 p.m.

Boys: SW Edgecombe vs. Farmville Central at 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Carolina 2A

Site: Ayden-Grifton High School

Girls: North Lenoir vs. Kinston at 1 p.m.

Boys: Washington vs. Kinston at 2:30 p.m.

Coastal 8 1A/2A

Site: East Carteret High School

Girls: Richlands vs. Croatan at 6 p.m.

Boys: Pender vs. East Carteret at 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Plains 1A

Site: Pamlico County High School

Girls: Tarboro vs. Pamlico County at 4 p.m.

Boys: Tarboro vs. Pamlico County at 5:30 p.m.

Albermarle 1A

Site: Plymouth

Boys: John A. Holmes vs. Washington County