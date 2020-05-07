Senior DE Chance Purvis removed from ECU's football roster

ECU senior defensive end Chance Purvis was removed from the Pirates' roster on Thursday. He is no longer a part of the football team.

Purvis was still serving his suspension from the team since being arrested in February on felony charges.

Back on February 18, Purvis was charged second-degree kidnapping, and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and injure. Both of these offenses are felony charges.

According to the Pitt County Courthouse system, Purvis was booked on a $10,000 bond and has his court date currently set for August 12.

Purvis would have been the only returning starting defensive lineman for the Pirates. He played in all 22 games the past two seasons, starting all 12 games during his junior season. He tallied 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks.

In his ECU career, Purvis compiled 68 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss.