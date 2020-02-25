Highlights and Scores from 1st Round of High School Basketball State Playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Get your final scores and highlights from the opening round of the high school basketball state playoffs on Tuesday night!
1A BOYS
(1) North Edgecombe 83 - (32) Franklin Academy 47
(3) East Carteret 83 - (30) Lejeune 56
(7) Pamlico County 88 - (26) KIPP Pride 67
(15) Riverside 86 - (18) Columbia 49
2A BOYS
(1) South Granville 74 - (32) Croatan 32
(8) Goldsboro 96 - (25) McMichael 58
(9) First Flight 80 - (24) Wheatmore 77
(12) Hertford County 90 - (21) Thmoasville 69
(3) Farmville Central 92 - (30) Matthews 60
(14) Washington 57 - (19) Greene Central 50
(6) Morehead 65 - (27) Currituck County 69
(11) SW Edgecombe 51 - (22) Ledford Senior 60
(2) Kinston 68 - (31) East Duplin 47
3A BOYS
(8) Hunt 69 - (25) CB Aycock 55
(9) Southern Lee 73 - (24) Rocky Mount 80
(5) Eastern Guilford 72 - (28) Jacksonville 34
(12) South Johnston 57 - (21) Topsail 42
(6) West Carteret 64 - (27) Cleveland 38
(7) JH Rose 69 - (26) Chapel Hill 59
4A BOYS
(9) Lumberton 59 - (24) South Central 54
1A GIRLS
(1) Pamlico County 71 - (32) East Columbus 22
(8) Cape Hatteras 45 - (25) River Mill Acad. 53
(9) Bishop McGuiness 61 - (24) Manteo 25
(12) Falls Lake Acad. 42 - (21) Tarboro 51
(13) Perquimans 54 - (20) Washington 49
(14) Northampton 39 - (19) Southside 56
(10) Riverside 48 - (23) Woods Charter 26
2A GIRLS
(1) Farmville Central 79 - (32) Nash Central 57
(12) Ledford Senior 45 - (21) North Pitt 47
(4) Bertie 56 - (29) Durham Arts 44
(3) Kinston 61 - (30) West Bladen 34
(6) Croatn 53 - (27) Midway 11
3A GIRLS
(1) DH Conley 59 - (32) New Hanover 11
(5) Jacksonville 65 - (28) JH Rose 31
(13) White Oak 65 - (20) Swansboro 52
(2) Rocky Mount 71 - (31) CB Aycock 29
4A GIRLS
South Central - 1st Round Bye