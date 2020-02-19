Schedule changes announced for ECU athletics events

Due to potential inclement weather in the area, East Carolina has announced several changes to this weekend's schedule of home athletics events.

There will be no baseball or softball games on Friday, Feb. 21.

The baseball team will begin its series against Georgia Southern with a doubleheader Saturday, Feb. 22 at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The first game will start at noon with the second game occurring approximately 45 minutes after the completion of the first contest. Sunday's series finale has been moved to 2 p.m.

The softball team will host the Pirate Invitational Saturday and Sunday at the ECU Softball Stadium. The event has been reduced from nine games to six over the two days. Saturday's slate will feature four games at 11 a.m. (Pittsburgh vs. Towson), 1:30 p.m. (Massachusetts vs. East Carolina), 4:00 p.m. (Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina) and 6:30 p.m. (Towson vs. Massachusetts). Sunday's action will begin at 10 a.m. when ECU faces off against Pittsburgh. The Pirates will also match up with Towson at 12:30 p.m.

As originally scheduled, the women's basketball team will host Temple at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum while the men's basketball team will welcome Temple to Minges Coliseum Sunday at noon.

"Due to expected weather in the area, we made the decision to move our scheduled home events to Saturday and Sunday," ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. "We also decided to move the first pitch of the baseball game on Sunday to 2 p.m. to allow more of our fans to attend the multiple events we have on campus."

Please visit ecupirates.com for an updated event schedule for each sport. For ticket information, please visit ecupirates.com or call (252) 737-4540.