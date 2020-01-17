Sam Steel's OT goal lifts Ducks over Hurricanes 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Sam Steel scored on a breakaway 1:36 into overtime to lift the Anaheim Ducks over the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1.

Erik Gudbranson also had a goal and Ryan Miller stopped 25 shots for Anaheim, which enters a nine-day break following consecutive wins.

Sebastian Aho scored and James Reimer made 35 saves for Carolina, which played its first game without Dougie Hamilton after the All-Star defenseman broke his right leg Thursday at Columbus. The 26-year-old Hamilton was picked for the All-Star Game for the first time.

