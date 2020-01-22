SMU drains season-high 15 3s, tops East Carolina 84-64

DALLAS (AP) - Tyson Jolly scored 17 points and the first of his five 3-pointers kicked off a 10-0 run for the Mustangs as SMU walloped Eastern Carolina 84-64.

Kendric Davis added 15 points with nine assists and Ethan Chargois posted 12 points as SMU avenged a Jan. 11 loss to East Carolina.

SMU posted a season-high 15 3-pointers _ second most in school history. The Mustangs are 11-1 at Moody Coliseum this season.

Jayden Gardner and Brandon Suggs each scored 18 points for East Carolina (8-111, 2-4), which lost a third straight.

