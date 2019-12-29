Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins about coaching vacancy

Ron Rivera will meet with the Washington Redskins to discuss their head coaching vacancy.

Agent Frank Bauer confirmed the former Carolina Panthers coach will visit the Redskins on Monday. Rivera coached the Panthers the past nine seasons and took them to a Super Bowl before being fired earlier this month.

Rivera recently emerged as one of the top candidates to coach the Redskins, who face a potential organizational upheaval after going 3-13. President Bruce Allen’s role atop the football operations department is in jeopardy with owner Dan Snyder mulling changes at every level.

Coaching was certainly going to be one of those areas. Jay Gruden was fired after an 0-5 start this season, and interim coach Bill Callahan went 3-8 the rest of the way. It’s unclear if Callahan is a serious candidate for the full-time job.

Along with Rivera, former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has been connected to the Redskins, and former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer watched a recent game in Snyder’s suite.

Rivera went 76-63-1 with Carolina. Current Redskins cornerback Josh Norman had his only All-Pro season under Rivera in 2015, the same year the Panthers went 15-1 and reached the Super Bowl.

NFL Network and ESPN first reported Rivera’s impending visit.