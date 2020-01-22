Radford shot lifts Hokies in 2nd OT, 79-77, over UNC

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) -

Tyrece Radford made a short jumper with 0.4 seconds left in the second overtime and Virginia Tech sent North Carolina to its fifth consecutive loss, 79-77.

Radford got the ball with the clock winding down after the Tar Heels tied it with 9.7 seconds left, drove into the lane and made his only field goal of the game. Landers Nolley scored 22 points and Jalen Cone 18 for the Hokies. Garrison Brooks scored 28 points and Justin Pierce had 15 for the Tar Heels.

UNC lost its sixth consecutive conference game for the first time in program history.

