QB Chase Brice transfers from Clemson to Duke

Duke head football coach David Cutcliffe announced Monday that quarterback Chase Brice has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the institution and join the Blue Devil gridiron program.

Brice is expected to enroll at Duke in July, 2020 after graduating from Clemson University with a degree in parks, recreation and tourism management. He played in 25 games over the past two seasons for the Tigers, completing 82-of-136 (.603) passes for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 30 times for 187 yards (6.23) and one touchdown.

During his three seasons at Clemson, Brice helped the Tigers compile an overall record of 41-4 with three ACC titles, two College Football Playoff berths and the 2018 national championship. An ACC Academic Honor Roll selection in 2018, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020 campaign.

A 6-2, 230-pound native of Grayson, Ga., Brice was charted as No. 184 overall high school prospect nationally by Rivals.com. In addition, he was rated among the top 20 prospects at his potion by Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and ESPN.com. As a senior at Grayson High School in 2016, he led the Rams to a state championship.