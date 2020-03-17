D.H. Conley senior basketball standout Jenna Wooten is our newest WITN Pepsi Player of the Week!

Jenna Wooten can flat out ball! She averaged 20 points per game during her senior season and even reached the 1,500-point milestone.

"I'm a very versatile player," said Wooten. "I can dribble. I can handle pressure when dribbling. I can shoot. I'm not afraid of contact anymore thanks to Coach Shawn."

Wooten was selected First-Team All-Conference and was also named District 3's Player of the Year.

She also became a leader on the court this year. That leadership helped the Vikings to a 28-1 record and fourth round finish in the 3A state playoffs.

"Her length and ability to handle the ball the way she can handle the ball is uncanny," added D.H. Conley head coach Shawn Moore. "You don't find too many people who can handle the ball that tall. She can post up and can shoot the mid-range and the three. So her versatility is what's going to keep her playing."

For more on Wooten, check out the video above! (Feature airs Tuesday during WITN Sports at 6:20 p.m.)

NOTE: If you have a student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Pepsi Player of the Week, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.