Player of the Week: Isaac Parson

Kinston senior basketball standout Isaac Parson is our newest WITN Pepsi Player of the Week!

On a Vikings' team chalk full of talent, it's the leadership of Isaac Parson that keeps putting Kinston on a whole new level.

"A point guard is an extension of the head coach on the floor -- all the coaches -- and he's that!" Tyndall exclaimed at practice Monday.

He understands all five positions on the court.

"He just has great leadership, great court vision, shoots it well, can drive, just unbelievable facilitator," Tyndall said.

And more importantly, Tyndall also describes Parson as the ultimate teammate.

"He's all about wanting us to reach the highest level we can as a team, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to get that done," Tyndall said.

"For the team, I expect us to be competing for a championship," said Parson. "For myself, I'm not going to speak on that. It's not about me. It's about the team."

It's not often a star senior puts the team before himself.

"Just being a leader as a point guard," said Parson. "It's my last year here. Being in the playoffs a couple years. Just trying to lead."

That leadership, paired with that talent, has already drawn offers from Winston-Salem State and Mount Olive.

"I definitely want to play college basketball," Parson said.

And look, he will, plain and simple, especially when averaging 14 points and nine assists per game. But his high school head coach says we ain't seen nothing yet.

"His best basketball is coming, too," added Tyndall. "He's getting better and better."

Parson and the No. 2 Kinston Vikings are getting ready for the opening round of the 2A state playoffs. They host No. 31 East Duplin TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m.

For more on Parson, check out the video above! (Feature airs Tuesday during WITN Sports at 6:20 p.m.)

NOTE: If you have a student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Pepsi Player of the Week, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.