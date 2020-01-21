Player of the Week: Dylan Blake

First Flight senior basketball standout Dylan Blake is our newest WITN Pepsi Player of the Week!

Last Friday night, the First Flight basketball team exploded for a school record 105 points in a 29-point home victory over the Bertie Falcons.

In that historic win, Dylan Blake poured in a game-high 42 points, becoming the first player in school history to eclipse 2,000 career points.

He is Mr. 2,000.

"2,000 is really special," said First Flight head coach Chad Williams. "It's an elite club. Right now he's the only member, so I'm very proud of him."

"That was crazy," added Blake about hitting the milestone. "It's something that I've been wanting to do for awhile."

He is a sharp-shooting killer from Kill Devil Hills.

"When you can shoot the ball from 35 feet, and put the ball on the floor, and get to the rim, and be our leading rebounder, and bring the ball up for us," said Williams. "There's no facet of his game that's lacking."

"Definitely my confidence," said Blake when asked what makes his shot so deadly. "If I hesitate usually I'll miss, so can't hesitate. Just have to be confident and it'll go in."

Blake is averaging nearly 30 points, eight rebounds and five steals per game so far this season, which are some big time numbers for a big time Steph Curry fan. And just like Steph, Dylan can also unload from basically anywhere on the court.

"His range is pretty unprecedented for a high school kid," added Williams. "But he can also put the ball on the floor. He's labeled as the spot-up shooter, which is very unfair. He's a player."

"I like to win," added Blake. "I'm unselfish, and I'm going to give it all I've got."

"He's a great kid," said Williams. "He's a kid that you're proud to have in your program, and he's one that you want to build your program around."

College recruitment is still wide open for Blake.

Next up for the Knighthawks is a Northeastern Coastal 2A conference showdown against Currituck County this Friday at 8 p.m.

For more on Blake, check out the video above! (Feature airs Tuesday during WITN Sports at 6:20 p.m.)

