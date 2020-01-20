Phillips earns second CAA Rookie of the Week honor

For the second time this season, freshman point guard Shykeim Phillips of UNCW has been named the Colonial Athletic Association's Rookie of the Week in men's basketball.

The Winterville, N.C., product turned in a pair of outstanding performances last week as the Seahawks split a pair of close games at Trask Coliseum with Hofstra and Northeastern. The Pride edged the Seahawks, 63-61, last Thursday before the Seahawks knocked off the Huskies, 76-74, in an overtime thriller on Saturday.

Shykeim Phillips is a freshman from Winterville, NC."Shykeim continues to get better and better," interim head coach Rob Burke said of Phillips, who was also honored back on Dec. 23. "His best days are ahead of him. He continues to work hard and wants to improve every day to help the team. We're extremely proud of him."

A graduate of South Central High School, Phillips averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the two contests. He shot 54.2 percent from the floor on 13-of-24 field goals with just five turnovers in 64 minutes on the court.

Phillips scored 12 points and collected three rebounds and three assists in the narrow loss to Hofstra. He added 14 points and four rebounds in the overtime win over Northeastern. Phillips ranks third on team in scoring (9.1 ppg) this season.

In addition to the honor for Phillips, junior guard Mike Okauru was featured on the league's weekly Honor Roll.

Okauru, one of just two players to start all 21 games this season, averaged 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the week. He made 52.6 percent from the floor on 10-of-19 field goals and 85.7 percent at the line on 12-of-14 free throws.

The Raleigh product led the Seahawks with 17 points and added four rebounds, two assists and four steals vs. Hofstra. Okauru then delivered the second double-double of his career with 16 points and 10 rebounds and tacked on six assists in the overtime win over Northeastern. He paces the team in both rebounding (5.4 rpg) and assists (61).