Perry Owens introduced as Washington's new head football coach

Perry Owens was formally introduced as Washington High School's new head football coach Tuesday morning inside the Pam Pack's field house.

Owens -- who spent the past three seasons as the Pam Pack's offensive coordinator -- takes over for Jon Blank.

Owens is not only a graduate of nearby Edenton High School, but he also played college football at Old Dominion.

He released the following statement on Twitter:

"Family over everything. I'm honored and thankful to be named the next head football coach of the Washington Pam Pack. Over the past three years, I have gained a special relationship with the kids, staff and community. My family and I are excited to call this place home! Our program has improved dramatically since 2017. Our team GPA has risen to 3.2, and we currently have 34 players in our program with "80s and above" in all classes. We have gained well over 25k+lbs of strength and significant improvements in our pro shuttle, and 40yd dash times. Our staff has designed the #2, #3 and #5 offenses all-time at Washington High School and broken 10 school records. Last year the puzzle came together as our defense improved to #1 in the ECC leading the way to our 2019 conference championship. I look forward to growing and getting better each day with our players and staff. The wins and losses are what I'm judged on as a coach. However, our staff will grade our success by how many great husbands, fathers and leaders we produce! #FOE"