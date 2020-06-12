“Pelagic Hunter II” takes over top spot at the Big Rock

The crew of "Pelagic Hunter II" reeled in a Blue Marlin weighing in at 495.2 pounds to take the overall lead at the 62nd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

The boat, based out of Sneads Ferry, NC, is a 35 foot Contender outboard and one of the smaller boats among the record 205 boats entered in this years event.

There is one day of fishing left with a record $3.4 million dollars in prize money on the line.