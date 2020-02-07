Paul Cornwell resigns as Ayden-Grifton head football coach

After 15 seasons and 15 trips to the playoffs, longtime Ayden-Grifton head football coach Paul Cornwell has resigned. Cornwell will still remain Athletic Director for the Chargers.

In a text exchange with WITN Sports, Cornwell said, "This was a very emotional decision, but it was time."

Cornwell was the head football coach at Ayden-Grifton since 2005, compiling a record of 132-65 over those 15 seasons. Under his leadership, the Chargers won six conference championships and reached the postseason 15 straight years. Of those 15 seasons, the Chargers reached the Eastern Finals once and made it all the way to the State Championship back in 2013.

According to the school's press release via Twitter: "Off the field, Coach Cornwell has impacted countless lives acting as a father figure, role model, and leader for players. Cornwell has been known for service to the communities of Ayden and Grifton over the years. Cornwell’s list of accomplishments far exceed those mentioned above. Please join us in thanking Coach and celebrating the legacy he created at Ayden-Grifton!"

Ayden-Grifton has yet to name Cornwell's replacement.

Cornwell provided the following explanation behind his decision on his Facebook page:

"I just want to reassure everyone that I am not resigning due to health issues or anything like that. In fact, I have never been better. I have always tried to go where God leads me and for sometime now he has been telling me it’s time for a change. I love Ayden-Grifton, it is my home and we are a family. I’ve got a beautiful supportive wife and 2 daughters who are becoming beautiful smart funny young ladies right in front my eyes that I love very much and I want to be more involved with them because we will not get this time back. I can’t thank all the coaches who have been on our staff over the years enough for all the hard work they have given. We have built a bond that will never be broken. And to all the players, I want you to know I loved every second spent with you and you will always be my sons. I am very proud of the men you have become. The goal was always to raise young men to be great husbands and fathers first and the game would take care of itself. God has truly blessed me beyond anything I could ever imagine but he is not done with me yet. I am excited to see what else he has planned for me and my family. Thank you all."