Panthers sign Havelock's Pharoh Cooper

The Panthers on Friday signed wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to a one-year contract.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Rams in 2016, Cooper earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2017 as a returner with 932 yards and a touchdown on 34 kickoff returns to go with 399 yards on 32 punt returns. His 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Jacksonville that season earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Last season, Cooper played in 13 games – one with the Bengals and 12 with the Cardinals. He recorded a career-high 25 receptions for 243 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 25 kickoffs for 561 yards and 17 punts for 129 yards.

In his four-year NFL career, Cooper has played for the Rams (2016-18), Cardinals (2018, 2019) and Bengals (2019), seeing action in 46 games with five starts and one playoff appearance.

Cooper attended Havelock (N.C.) High School and played collegiately at South Carolina where he was a two-time All-SEC selection and ranked second in the conference in receiving yards (1,136) in 2014.