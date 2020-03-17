Panthers replacing Newton with Bridgewater at QB

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago. Now that we know Philip Rivers won't be leading the Chargers into SoFi Stadium in September, the muddied waters of NFL quarterbacking have been cleared a bit. Assuming Drew Brees re-signs with New Orleans he's pretty much said he will and Teddy Bridgewater hits the open market, the only unknown in this sector is in Carolina.(AP Photo/Mark Black, File)
By  | 
Posted:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Carolina Panthers and free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater have agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract to replace Cam Newton.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal cannot be announced until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

The Panthers announced earlier Tuesday they were parting ways with Newton, their No. 1 overall pick in 2011.

The 27-year-old Bridgewater started five games last season for the Saints, going 5-0 while completing 68% of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has spent the last two seasons in New Orleans after four with the Vikings.

Bridgewater previously worked one season in New Orleans with Joe Brady, who is now Carolina’s offensive coordinator, and has some familiarity with the offensive scheme.

 