Panthers replacing Newton with Bridgewater at QB

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Carolina Panthers and free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater have agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract to replace Cam Newton.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal cannot be announced until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

The Panthers announced earlier Tuesday they were parting ways with Newton, their No. 1 overall pick in 2011.

The 27-year-old Bridgewater started five games last season for the Saints, going 5-0 while completing 68% of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has spent the last two seasons in New Orleans after four with the Vikings.

Bridgewater previously worked one season in New Orleans with Joe Brady, who is now Carolina’s offensive coordinator, and has some familiarity with the offensive scheme.