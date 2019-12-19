Panthers QB Will Grier will start against the Colts

Interim head coach Perry Fewell is giving rookie quarterback Will Grier the start against the Colts on Sunday.

Grier, who has yet to make his NFL debut, has gotten the first-team reps at practice this week. Fewell announced his decision following Thursday's practice.

"Will has demonstrated to us that he's ready to start this football game on Sunday, so he will be our starter," Fewell said.

A third-round draft pick last spring out of West Virginia, he was a two-year starter and put up big numbers for the Mountaineers, throwing for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns with 20 interceptions.