Panthers' Okung appealing NLRB decision on labor practices

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung says he's appealing a decision that denied a claim he brought against the National Football League Players Association alleging unfair labor practices.

The National Labor Relations Board last week dismissed Okung's claim against the NFLPA.

Okung has been outspoken against the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA that was ratified in March by players. He says union voting procedures were not handled correctly and that the union tried to silence his right to speak on the matter.