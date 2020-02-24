Pallozzi, Vernon earn AAC weekly lacrosse honors

After the closest win of the season, the ECU lacrosse team saw a pair of its players honored by the conference. Junior Megan Pallozzi was named the AAC Attack Player of the Week and freshman goalkeeper Ashley Vernon was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

It is the first time both Pallozzi and Vernon have won their respective awards in their careers. It is also the second straight week each have been honored by the league office, as last week both earned a spot on the league’s weekly honor roll.

Pallozzi has been on a tear over the past two games. She had four goals in ECU’s 12-11 win over Campbell. Her final two goals were the most important of the game as she scored with 6:14 to go to tie the game at 11 and then scored the eventual game-winning goal with three minutes to go. The Ellicott City, Md., native also had a ground ball and caused turnover and went 2-of-2 on free-position shots. Pallozzi is second on the team with 13 points on a team-high 11 goals and two assists.

“Megan Pallozzi for us has been really solid the last couple of games,” said head coach Amanda Moore. “She’s a great team player in terms of setting other people up, but also finishing her opportunities.”

Like Pallozzi, Vernon made clutch plays to help the Pirates hold on for that 12-11 win. The rookie goalkeeper made a career-high nine saves in the victory, none bigger than a save she made on a Campbell free position shot with 2:24 to go in the game. That stop preserved ECU’s one goal lead and was the last shot of the game for the Camels. The Medford, N.J., product made six of her saves in the first half as well, helping ECU trail by only two at halftime.

“Sometimes as a goalie, it’s not how many saves you make, but when you make the saves and Ashley came up really big for us in some key moments in the Campbell win,” said Moore. “She’s made a lot of saves as well in the last couple of outings. But the timing of her saves in the last game really made a difference.”

It is the third time in program history that ECU has had a pair of players honored in the same week. Last season, Christina White and Hannah Rzempoluch won AAC Defensive Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week, respectively, during the opening weekend of the season while White won the same award the same week as Camryn Pennypacker was named AAC Midfielder of the Week.

ECU will be home on Wednesday afternoon as the Pirates welcome Longwood to Johnson Stadium. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m., on Wednesday and admission is free for all fans.