Pair of South Central track stars virtually commit to college

With school and sports shut down for the rest of the academic year, two South Central track standouts enjoyed a virtual signing celebration on Thursday.

Paige Witteborg is a senior at South Central. She will be continuing her academic and athletic career at Mount Olive, where she plans to study biology. She runs cross country and track and is the two-time defending conference champion in the two-mile run.

"She goes out there, and not only does she compete at her best, but she always finds ways to win," South Central coach Kendrick Parker told WITN Sports on Thursday.

"I'm so appreciative of [this opportunity], because anybody can represent [South Central]," added Witteborg during a Zoom call with WITN Sports. "We have tons of great runners, but the fact that I am able to represent [Falcon Nation] is mind-blowing."

Ta'Nijae Whitaker is also a senior at South Central. She will be continuing her academic and athletic career at Randolph, where she plans to study sports medicine. She qualified for states in the 4x1 relay. She's also a standout in the long jump and triple jump.

"She's always been one of those constant young ladies who always pushes herself but also pushes others to be great," said Parker. "That's a quality that you can't find in every teenager."

"Oh, it means so much to me because I know there are a million people that are going to go in and out of South Central," said Whitaker during that same Zoom call with WITN Sports. "And me being one of those that can actually say I went to South Central; graduated from there and being able to go to the next level for track is amazing."