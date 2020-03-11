Pack Pulls away from Pitt to advance in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The NC State men’s basketball team methodically pulled away from Pitt on Wednesday afternoon, winning 73-58, to advance to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

NC State (20-12) never trailed in the game and led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

Devon Daniels helped the Pack get off to a hot start scoring 15 of NC State’s first 31 points of the game. He scored 10 consecutive points midway through the first half, capping off his run with a three-pointer with 7:21 left in the half to give NC State a 31-21 lead.

On the next possession, Daniels picked up his second foul and sat for the rest of the half. Pitt closed the half on an 11-4 run to cut the Pack’s lead to 35-32 at the break.

NC State came out of the halftime locker room and scored the first four points of the second half to force an early Pitt timeout.

The Pack eventually stretched the lead out to 11 points on a C.J. Bryce three-pointer with 13:01 remaining. The Panthers made one last run, cutting the deficit to six (55-49) with 9:20 to play.

NC State responded with the next six points and Pitt never got within single digits again.

In the final 10 minutes of the game, Pitt only made three field goals.

Joining Daniels in double figures was Bryce with 13 points and D.J. Funderburk and Braxton Beverly each added 10 points. Bryce also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds to register his fifth double-double of the season.

Markell Johnson passed out 11 assists and added seven points and two steals. The 11 assists are the second-most for an NC State player in the ACC Tournament. Lorenzo Brown had 12 assists in the Pack’s first round 80-63 win over Virginia Tech on March 14, 2013.

The Pack will face 10th-ranked Duke Thursday in the quarterfinals. Tipoff will be around 2:30 p.m. The game is the second game in the afternoon doubleheader and will start 25 minutes after the conclusion of the day’s first game between Clemson and Florida State which tipoffs at 12:30.