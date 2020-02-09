PCC baseball sweeps USC Sumter with 4-2 win Sunday

The PCC Bulldogs used a three-run third inning to complete the series sweep of USC Sumter with a 4-2 victory Sunday at the Minges-Overton Complex.

Game 1 PITT 4 - USCS 3

Noah Jones earned the start on the mound in the season opener, working 4.1 innings and earning the no decision while 3 additional Bulldog pitchers combined to finish the game. PCC gained the lead in the 3rd when Hunter Christopher doubled in a run. USC then tied the game when Joe Millwee doubled home an RBI to take the lead. With 1 out and down 3-2 in the bottom of the 9th, Joe Millwee once again came through belting a 2 run home run to give Pitt the walk-off 4-3 win.

Game 2 PITT 9 - USCS 4

The Bulldog offense gained momentum in game two, erupting for a 6 run 4th inning that put the game out of reach. Hunter Christopher led the way offensively, going 2 for 3 with a HR and a double. Scott Mayo started on the mound and was relieved by Josh Harlow, who earned the win. Logan Jarosz collected his first save of the season as he collected the final 6 outs.

Game 3 PITT 4 - USCS 2

Sophomore lefty Matt Little turned in a great performance on the mound in the final game, working 5 innings and only allowing 1 run to earn the win. The Bulldogs plated 3 runs in the 3rd thanks to RBI hits from Hunter Christopher and Jensen Lapoint. Will Gamble helped PCC extend the lead with an RBI sac fly, extending the lead to 4-2 going into the 9th. Freshman Logan Everette closed the door in the 9th earning his first save of the season.

ON DECK

The Bulldogs travel to Louisburg on Tuesday to take on the Hurricanes at 3:00 p.m.