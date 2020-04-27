Noah Farrakhan signs NLI to play basketball at ECU

Noah Farrakhan, a 6-foot-2 guard from Newark, N.J., has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend East Carolina University and play basketball for the Pirates beginning with the 2020-21 season, head coach Joe Dooley announced on Monday.

“I’ve known Coach Dooley for a long time and the decision to play for him at East Carolina was second nature,” said Farrakhan. “I’m excited to be a part of the program that Coach Dooley is building at ECU. I’m ready to get there and start to hoop.”

Farrakhan attends The Patrick School in New Jersey where he played for coach Chris Chavannes this past season. He spent the previous two years at IMG Academy in Florida and was formerly at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark.

“We’re very excited to welcome Noah and his family to our Pirate basketball family,” Dooley said. “He had a terrific high school career playing against the highest caliber of competition. He’s been extremely well-coach by three outstanding coaches: Mark Taylor (St. Benecidt’s), Sean McAloon (IMG) and Chris Chavannes. We expect Noah to be a key contributor as well continue to build the program.”

After helping IMG Academy win the 2019 GEICO Nationals championship as junior, Farrakhan returned to his home state to average 7.1 points and 2.4 assists per game at The Patrick School, shooting 46 percent from the field and 34 percent from outside the 3-point arc (13-for-38), and lead his team to the Union County championship.

Farrakhan, whose older brother Monty Scott was a junior on the Temple basketball team this past season, is the second signee of the Pirates’ 2020 recruiting class along with Derrick Quansah from Hargrave Military Academy.