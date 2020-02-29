No. 17 ECU baseball falls to No. 15 Ole Miss, 2-1

Gunnar Hoglund allowed one run and struck out eight, while his offense did just enough scoring pushing across a pair of runs in the second inning helping No. 13 Ole Miss to a 2-1 pitchers dual win over No. 17 East Carolina Saturday at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Rebels improve to 9-1 and the Pirates drop to 7-3.

Hoglund (2-0) earned the win surrendering just one run (unearned) on five hits while walking one in six innings of work. Braden Forsyth picked up his third save of the season issuing a walk and fanning one in an inning of relief. Max Cioffi tossed two innings of scoreless relief fanning four and walking on.

Tyler Smith (1-1) took the loss giving up two runs (both earned) on two hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. C.J. Mayhue struck out a career-best six batters including four in a row from the fifth to sixth frames and allowed four hits in a career-high 3.1 innings. Matt Bridges struck out one and walked one in scoreless innings.

Trailing 1-0, Ole Miss scored a pair of runs in the second taking a 2-1 lead. Tim Elko’s RBI double to right-center scored Kevin Graham from first base. After Hayden Dunhurst reached on a fielder’s choice putting runners on the corners, Jerrion Ealy’s sac fly to center scored Elko for the Rebels first lead of the afternoon.

ECU jumped out to an 1-0 lead in the first thanks to a pair of fielding miscues by Ole Miss. Lane Hoover reached on a fielding error by Tyler Kennan and moved to second on Zach Agnos’ sac bunt coupled with a fielding error by Peyton Chatagnier on the throw to first base. Christian Smallwood’s grounder to Hoglund to the left of the mound allowed Hoover to score for early advantage.

The pitching staffs for both clubs tallied 25 combined strikeouts with ECU fanning 12. The Pirate hurlers had at least one punch out in eight of nine innings and fanned multiple batters in a stanza three times.

Both teams managed six hits a piece on the day and left a combined 19 runners on base. Alec Burleson led the Pirates with a pair of hits, while Zach Agnos, Seth Caddell, Christian Smallwood and Bryson Worrell each had one. For the Rebels, Tyler Kennan and Anthony Servideo both tallied a pair of base knocks.

ECU will close out the weekend playing High Point on Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The first game of the day will pit Indiana against Ole Miss at 11 a.m.