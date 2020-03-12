NCHSAA suspends all high school athletics statewide, basketball championships postponed

The NCHSAA will suspend all high school athletics statewide and postponed the basketball state championships indefinitely as concerns over the coronavirus grow.

The suspension of athletics will be effective at 11:59 p.m. on Friday and last through April 6.

“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said Commissioner Que Tucker.

Earlier in the day, the NCHSAA had tried to keep the games on schedule with major changes, including limiting the number of team personnel and family members who were able to attend the game.

No announcements about the future of the spring sports season has been made.

The NCHSAA's decision comes the day after the NCAA announced the NCAA Tournament will be played without any fans. The ACC Tournament followed suit, eliminating fans from games after Wednesday's games. The NBA went a step further and suspended the season.