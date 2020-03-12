NCHSAA postpones basketball state championships due to coronavirus

After a second conference call with participating teams on Thursday afternoon, the N.C. High School Athletic Association has decided to postpone the 2020 boys & girls basketball state championship games.

The games are postponed indefinitely.

Earlier in the day, the NCHSAA had tried to keep the games on schedule with major changes, including limiting the number of team personnel and family members who were able to attend the game.

No announcements about the future of the spring sports season has been made.

The NCHSAA's decision comes the day after the NCAA announced the NCAA Tournament will be played without any fans. The ACC Tournament followed suit, eliminating fans from games after Wednesday's games. The NBA went a step further and suspended the season.