NCHSAA names Farmville Central boys, girls basketball as state co-champions

The NCHSAA named both the Farmville Central boys and girls basketball teams as 2020 2A state co-champions on Wednesday.

The Board of Directors has concluded their work for the Spring 2020 Board of Directors meeting, held on Tuesday, April 28 and Wednesday, April 29, 2020 via a virtual platform. We would like to inform you of the main action items that were voted upon and implemented by the Board during this session.

Below are a few highlights of decisions of the Board of Directors:

-Approved policy mirroring the State Board of Education’s decision to extend the validity of Pre-Participation Examinations (PPE) conducted on or after April 1, 2019. Also acknowleded a State Board of Education decision to allow academic eligibility for any student meeting local promotion standards during the fall semester of 2020-2021.

-Declared co-champions for the State Basketball Championships of 2020. Conferring the honor upon all Regional Champions following the decision to cancel the State Championships in 2020 due to COVID-19.

-Approved an adjusted contact definition and new contact limitations football which was developed in partnership between the NC Football Coaches Association and the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

-Approved adjustments to the soccer playoff calendar (now a Monday, Thursday format for early rounds) and an adjustment to allow regular season contests to end as a tie in men’s and women’s soccer following two ten-minute overtime periods.

-Approved the distribution of grant funds in excess of $120,000 to member schools requesting and awarded through the inaugural NCHSAA Grant Program.

COVID-19 UPDATED STATEMENT FOLLOWING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS SPRING MEETING

“The NCHSAA Board of Directors discussed the COVID-19 crisis at length. We remind our schools, coaches and teams that we are acting as if we are in a “dead period” for all in-person activities. These restrictions remain in place until further notice. Virtual communication and activities to maintain relationships within teams is encouraged, but no in-person activities are permitted.

We understand that many people are interested in how schools and teams can get back to workouts, practices and competition. At this time, it is premature to speculate on a return date and whether or not the fall season will be impacted by COVID-19. We will continue to listen to the advice and mandates of our state’s governor, Department of Health and Human Services, and medical advisors to inform our decisions going forward. Any decision made by the Board of Directors and Staff at a future date will be guided by those sources of information, erring on the side of health and safety. We will do our part to ensure health and safety for all of our athletes, coaches and communities.”

-Que Tucker, NCHSAA Commissioner