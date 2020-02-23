NCHSAA 2020 men’s and women’s basketball playoff brackets released

The NCHSAA finalized the playoff brackets for the 2020 men’s and women’s basketball playoff brackets. First round matchups are scheduled for Tuesday, February 25 at the home of the higher-seeded team. Times are to be determined and will be posted on the MaxPreps Interactive Bracket on the NCHSAA Basketball page. Check with the host school to confirm gametime.

2020 NCHSAA 1A Men’s Basketball Playoffs

First Round Pairings

West

#1 Lincoln Charter (24-2) vs. #32 Highlands (10-16)

#16 Union Academy (18-8) vs. #17 Christ the King (15-11)

#8 Mitchell (9-12) vs. #25 Andrews (18-6)

#9 Hiwassee Dam (10-16) vs. #24 Community School of Davidson (13-12)

#5 Hayesville (23-3) vs. #28 Swain County (14-10)

#12 Pine Lake Prep (17-9) vs. #21 Bishop McGuinness (12-13)

#13 Cherokee (17-9) vs. #20 South Stokes (12-14)

#4 Chatham Charter (28-1) vs. #29 Highland Tech (7-17)

#3 Mountain Island Charter (20-5) vs. #30 Carolina International (7-23)

#14 South Stanly (19-6) vs. #19 Queens Grant (18-10)

#6 Starmount (19-7) vs. #27 Clover Garden (18-11)

#11 Mount Airy (15-9) vs. #22 Cherryville (16-10)

#7 North Rowan (20-7) vs. #26 North Stanly (14-11)

#10 Bessemer City (18-6) vs. #23 North Stokes (15-10)

#15 East Surry (17-6) vs. #18 Thomas Jefferson (17-7)

#2 Winston-Salem Prep (17-8) vs. #31 Elkin (10-15)

East

#1 North Edgecombe (23-2) vs. #32 Franklin Academy (12-12)

#16 Research Triangle (17-7) vs. #17 Rosewood (16-4)

#8 Princeton (19-4) vs. #25 Falls Lake Academy (15-11)

#9 Cape Hatteras (14-6) vs. #24 Warren County (10-13)

#5 Granville Central (19-7) vs. #28 Perquimans (13-12)

#12 Weldon (16-6) vs. #21 Louisburg (16-9)

#13 Chatham Central (21-6) vs. #20 Northwest Halifax (16-8)

#4 West Columbus (20-4) vs. #29 Northampton County (7-13)

#3 East Carteret (20-3) vs. #30 Lejeune (12-11)

#14 Voyager Academy (22-6) vs. #19 Wilson Prep (17-7)

#6 Henderson Collegiate (21-10) vs. #27 River Mill Academy (18-9)

#11 Pender (19-7) vs. #22 Camden County (17-9)

#7 Pamlico County (17-7) vs. #26 KIPP Pride (10-13)

#10 Washington County (21-2) vs. #23 Tarboro (16-9)

#15 Riverside-Martin (16-9) vs. #18 Columbia (15-10)

#2 John A. Holmes (25-1) vs. #31 Roxboro Community (13-13)

2020 NCHSAA 2A Men’s Basketball Playoffs

First Round Pairings

West

#1 Forest Hills (25-0) vs. #32 Pisgah (12-14)

#16 Smoky Mountain (14-10) vs. #17 Salisbury (16-9)

#8 Lake Norman Charter (20-6) vs. #25 West Stanly (16-11)

#9 West Wilkes (18-7) vs. #24 Franklin (16-9)

#5 Mountain Heritage (23-1) vs. #28 Walkertown (9-14)

#12 West Caldwell (22-4) vs. #21 North Lincoln (16-8)

#13 Lexington (20-5) vs. #20 North Surry (16-10)

#4 Hibriten (23-3) vs. #29 Draughn (13-12)

#3 Shelby (21-3) vs. #30 Wilkes Central (14-9)

#14 Madison (17-8) vs. #19 Patton (19-7)

#6 North Davidson (23-4) vs. #27 Central Davidson (15-9)

#11 Atkins (20-6) vs. #22 South Point (18-9)

#7 Hendersonville (21-5) vs. #26 Newton-Conover (15-10)

#10 East Lincoln (23-4) vs. #23 East Burke (14-12)

#15 R-S Central (16-10) vs. #18 North Forsyth (19-7)

#2 West Stokes (22-4) vs. #31 Lincolnton (11-14)

East

#1 South Granville (26-0) vs. #32 Croatan (9-14)

#16 Carrboro (15-10) vs. #17 Trinity (13-11)

#8 Goldsboro (19-4) vs. #25 McMichael (12-12)

#9 First Flight (18-8) vs. #24 Wheatmore (15-10)

#5 Randleman (18-4) vs. #28 South Lenoir (13-10)

#12 Hertford County (21-5) vs. #21 Thomasville (16-9)

#13 Whiteville (15-6) vs. #20 Fairmont (13-12)

#4 Reidsville (23-2) vs. #29 Bartlett Yancey (13-12)

#3 Farmville Central (24-2) vs. #30 Jordan-Matthews (10-16)

#14 Washington (17-8) vs. #19 Greene Central (14-11)

#6 Morehead (20-6) vs. #27 Currituck County (13-11)

#11 SouthWest Edgecombe (19-6) vs. #22 Ledford (15-11)

#7 St. Pauls (21-5) vs. #26 Red Springs (11-13)

#10 Dixon (19-7) vs. #23 T.W. Andrews (14-11)

#15 Anson (10-13) vs. #18 Clinton (12-10)

#2 Kinston (23-3) vs. #31 East Duplin (15-9)

2020 NCHSAA 3A Men’s Basketball Playoffs

First Round Pairings

West

#1 Mount Tabor (23-3) vs. #32 Ashbrook (9-16)

#16 Southwestern Randolph (17-9) vs. #17 Tuscola (17-10)

#8 Northern Guilford (16-9) vs. #25 Jay M. Robinson (12-13)

#9 Ben L. Smith (18-7) vs. #24 Alexander Central (16-11)

#5 Hunter Huss (22-4) vs. #28 Kings Mountain (12-14)

#12 A.L. Brown (17-8) vs. #21 Forestview (17-10)

#13 Crest (16-9) vs. #20 Central Cabarrus (16-9)

#4 Charlotte Catholic (22-3) vs. #29 North Buncombe (14-11)

#3 Freedom (24-1) vs. #30 Asheboro (13-12)

#14 T.C. Roberson (17-9) vs. #19 Dudley (16-9)

#6 A.C. Reynolds (19-8) vs. #27 Monroe (13-12)

#11 Hickory (20-5) vs. #22 Southwest Guilford (12-13)

#7 Statesville (18-6) vs. #26 Concord (11-13)

#10 Weddington (19-7) vs. #23 Sun Valley (16-11)

#15 West Rowan (15-9) vs. #18 Parkland (21-4)

#2 Cox Mill (23-3) vs. #31 Stuart Cramer (12-13)

East

#1 Westover (25-0) vs. #32 Northeast Guilford (9-16)

#16 Lee County (9-16) vs. #17 Western Alamance (19-6)

#8 Hunt (16-8) vs. #25 C.B. Aycock (15-11)

#9 Southern Lee (15-10) vs. #24 Rocky Mount (12-11)

#5 Eastern Guilford (20-6) vs. #28 Jacksonville (14-11)

#12 South Johnston (21-4) vs. #21 Topsail (12-12)

#13 Northern Nash (21-5) vs. #20 Vance County (19-6)

#4 Clayton (23-2) vs. #29 Harnett Central (13-11)

#3 Northwood (23-2) vs. #30 East Chapel Hill (11-14)

#14 Northside-Jacksonville (17-7) vs. #19 Terry Sanford (17-6)

#6 West Carteret (20-4) vs. #27 Cleveland (15-11)

#11 Cape Fear (17-5) vs. #22 East Wake (16-9)

#7 J.H. Rose (22-3) vs. #26 Chapel Hill (11-14)

#10 Southern Durham (19-5) vs. #23 Walter M. Williams (16-10)

#15 Eastern Wayne (14-11) vs. #18 West Brunswick (17-9)

#2 New Hanover (21-5) vs. #31 Person (11-14)

2020 NCHSAA 4A Men’s Basketball Playoffs

First Round Pairings

West

#1 North Mecklenburg (26-1), BYE

#16 Lake Norman (14-11) vs. #17 South Mecklenburg (12-11)

#8 Hickory Ridge (21-5), BYE

#9 Grimsley (16-7) vs. #24 McDowell (10-13)

#5 R.J. Reynolds (16-9), BYE

#12 Hough (17-9) vs. #21 Rocky River (11-12)

#4 Independence (20-7), BYE

#13 Richmond (19-8) vs. #20 Butler (12-13)

#3 Northwest Guilford (22-4), BYE

#14 West Charlotte (15-10) vs. #19 Phillip O. Berry (10-12)

#6 Ardrey Kell (21-6), BYE

#11 Harding University (17-8) vs. #22 Porter Ridge (14-13)

#7 Zebulon B. Vance (21-6), BYE

#10 Glenn (15-11) vs. #23 Mallard Creek (9-16)

#2 Olympic (19-6), BYE

#15 Myers Park (18-8) vs. #18 Page (15-11)

East

#1 Garner (21-5), BYE

#16 Green Hope (17-9) vs. #17 Sanderson (15-10)

#8 Apex Friendship (23-4), BYE

#9 Lumberton (21-5) vs. #24 South Central (9-16)

#5 Hillside (19-5), BYE

#12 Middle Creek (19-7) vs. #21 Enloe (11-12)

#4 Hoggard (21-6), BYE

#13 Laney (17-8) vs. #20 Holly Springs (11-15)

#3 Pinecrest (24-3), BYE

#14 Riverside-Durham (19-8) vs. #19 Overhills (15-9)

#6 Heritage (14-9), BYE

#11 Rolesville (16-7) vs. #22 Pine Forest (12-12)

#7 Millbrook (22-3), BYE

#10 Panther Creek (21-6) vs. #23 South View (11-12)

#2 Leesville Road (19-7), BYE

#15 Wakefield (16-9) vs. #18 Knightdale (16-10)

2020 NCHSAA 1A Women’s Basketball Playoffs

First Round Pairings

West

#1 Murphy (25-0) vs. #32 Pine Lake Prep (7-18)

#16 Union Academy (17-8) vs. #17 Rosman (10-12)

#8 Lincoln Charter (20-5) vs. #25 South Stokes (9-16)

#9 Cherokee (16-9) vs. #24 Swain County (5-18)

#5 Gray Stone Day (23-1) vs. #28 Avery County (5-19)

#12 Christ the King (16-10) vs. #21 Hiwassee Dam (9-16)

#13 Robbinsville (21-6) vs. #20 Winston-Salem Prep (10-14)

#4 East Surry (17-5) vs. #29 Piedmont Community (12-13)

#3 Mitchell (18-5) vs. #30 North Stokes (6-19)

#14 Mount Airy (14-11) vs. #19 Blue Ridge (17-7)

#6 Community School of Davidson (23-4) vs. #27 Thomas Jefferson (13-12)

#11 North Rowan (19-8) vs. #22 Mountain Island Charter (9-10)

#7 Highlands (15-11) vs. #26 Bessemer City (11-11)

#10 Langtree Charter (25-4) vs. #23 Starmount (6-17)

#15 Hayesville (15-12) vs. #18 Polk County (15-8)

#2 Alleghany (24-3) vs. #31 East Wilkes (4-19)

East

#1 Pamlico County (24-1) vs. #32 East Columbus (9-15)

#16 Columbia (6-17) vs. #17 Uwharrie Charter (17-9)

#8 Cape Hatteras (17-5) vs. #25 River Mill Academy (14-11)

#9 Bishop McGuinness (20-4) vs. #24 Manteo (10-8)

#5 Chatham Charter (25-3) vs. #28 Gates County (10-13)

#12 Falls Lake Academy (19-7) vs. #21 Tarboro (14-12)

#13 Perquimans (17-7) vs. #20 Washington County (10-9)

#4 John A. Holmes (20-6) vs. #29 North Stanly (8-13)

#3 Weldon (22-1) vs. #30 Franklin Academy (11-13)

#14 Northampton County (14-7) vs. #19 Southside (17-8)

#6 Princeton (19-3) vs. #27 Rocky Mount Prep (11-7)

#11 Clover Garden (25-4) vs. #22 Chatham Central (14-12)

#7 Granville Central (13-13) vs. #26 Henderson Collegiate (11-12)

#10 Riverside-Martin (19-6) vs. #23 Woods Charter (11-6)

#15 Neuse Charter (16-5) vs. #18 Voyager Academy (13-8)

#2 Vance Charter (25-1) vs. #31 Pender (7-13)

2020 NCHSAA 2A Women’s Basketball Playoffs

First Round Pairings

West

#1 Salisbury (25-1) vs. #32 East Gaston (14-11)

#16 North Davidson (17-9) vs. #17 Wilkes Central (18-6)

#8 Ashe County (19-6) vs. #25 North Wilkes (14-11)

#9 Forest Hills (17-7) vs. #24 West Davidson (15-10)

#5 Mountain Heritage (19-6) vs. #28 Maiden (14-13)

#12 Brevard (17-6) vs. #21 Surry Central (17-9)

#13 R-S Central (19-7) vs. #20 Patton (15-10)

#4 Forbush (25-2) vs. #29 North Surry (13-13)

#3 Newton-Conover (24-2) vs. #30 East Rutherford (14-10)

#14 Bandys (19-6) vs. #19 Pisgah (17-9)

#6 Shelby (21-1) vs. #27 Draughn (17-9)

#11 West Stokes (22-4) vs. #22 Oak Grove (16-11)

#7 Franklin (19-6) vs. #26 Smoky Mountain (13-11)

#10 Bunker Hill (20-7) vs. #23 East Lincoln (16-10)

#15 West Stanly (16-10) vs. #18 West Wilkes (18-6)

#2 East Burke (24-3) vs. #31 Central Davidson (11-12)

East

#1 Farmville Central (20-3) vs. #32 Nash Central (7-18)

#16 East Bladen (21-4) vs. #17 Clinton (17-6)

#8 J.F. Webb (20-5) vs. #25 Wheatmore (12-13)

#9 East Duplin (18-4) vs. #24 Eastern Randolph (13-13)

#5 St. Pauls (25-0) vs. #28 Roanoke Rapids (15-9)

#12 Ledford (18-6) vs. #21 North Pitt (14-12)

#13 North Lenoir (20-5) vs. #20 SouthWest Edgecombe (16-9)

#4 Bertie (19-3) vs. #29 Durham School of the Arts (10-9)

#3 Kinston (23-3) vs. #30 West Bladen (16-8)

#14 Reidsville (18-5) vs. #19 Bunn (13-10)

#6 Croatan (23-2) vs. #27 Midway (17-7)

#11 Beddingfield (17-7) vs. #22 Providence Grove (13-13)

#7 NC School of Science & Math (22-5) vs. #26 Thomasville (12-11)

#10 T.W. Andrews (21-3) vs. #23 McMichael (11-12)

#15 Hertford County (17-8) vs. #18 Richlands (15-11)

#2 Randleman (21-2) vs. #31 North Johnston (12-12)

2020 NCHSAA 3A Women’s Basketball Playoffs

First Round Pairings

West

#1 Freedom (25-0) vs. #32 South Iredell (10-13)

#16 Forestview (19-8) vs. #17 Cox Mill (14-12)

#8 Ashbrook (20-4) vs. #25 Erwin (16-10)

#9 Charlotte Catholic (20-5) vs. #24 Parkwood (16-10)

#5 Enka (21-4) vs. #28 Alexander Central (12-13)

#12 Northern Guilford (20-6) vs. #21 Asheboro (18-8)

#13 Asheville (21-4) vs. #20 Weddington (18-7)

#4 Carson (23-3) vs. #29 A.C. Reynolds (10-13)

#3 Cuthbertson (25-2) vs. #30 Northwest Cabarrus (13-11)

#14 West Rowan (20-5) vs. #19 Watauga (17-8)

#6 Dudley (19-7) vs. #27 Marvin Ridge (11-12)

#11 Hickory (19-6) vs. #22 East Rowan (20-6)

#7 Central Cabarrus (21-5) vs. #26 Piedmont (11-11)

#10 Southwestern Randolph (22-4) vs. #23 Southwest Guilford (18-9)

#15 Mount Tabor (14-11) vs. #18 North Buncombe (20-6)

#2 Southeast Guilford (25-1) vs. #31 A.L. Brown (10-15)

East

#1 D.H. Conley (25-0) vs. #32 New Hanover (8-14)

#16 Northern Nash (17-7) vs. #17 Western Alamance (19-7)

#8 Union Pines (19-7) vs. #25 Southern Nash (9-12)

#9 Southern Durham (19-6) vs. #24 Northeast Guilford (11-14)

#5 Jacksonville (20-3) vs. #28 J.H. Rose (10-14)

#12 Westover (20-6) vs. #21 East Chapel Hill (16-8)

#13 White Oak (17-5) vs. #20 Swansboro (18-6)

#4 Eastern Alamance (22-4) vs. #29 Orange (11-12)

#3 E.E. Smith (26-1) vs. #30 North Brunswick (11-12)

#14 Southern Wayne (16-10) vs. #19 Chapel Hill (16-9)

#6 Northwood (20-5) vs. #27 Southern Alamance (9-15)

#11 East Wake (16-8) vs. #22 Person (15-8)

#7 Clayton (20-4) vs. #26 Vance County (13-12)

#10 Hunt (17-7) vs. #23 Franklinton (12-12)

#15 Harnett Central (18-5) vs. #18 Walter M. Williams (15-10)

#2 Rocky Mount (21-4) vs. #31 C.B. Aycock (11-13)

2020 NCHSAA 4A Women’s Basketball Playoffs

First Round Pairings

West

#1 Mallard Creek (24-2), BYE

#16 Independence (20-7) vs. #17 Olympic (15-9)

#8 Ragsdale (21-4), BYE

#9 South Mecklenburg (18-5) vs. #24 Pinecrest (14-11)

#5 Myers Park (19-8), BYE

#12 North Mecklenburg (18-7) vs. #21 South Caldwell (11-12)

#4 Northwest Guilford (23-3), BYE

#13 Hopewell (16-10) vs. #20 Phillip O. Berry (11-12)

#3 Providence (23-2), BYE

#14 Ardrey Kell (16-11) vs. #19 Hickory Ridge (16-11)

#6 McDowell (12-12), BYE

#11 East Forsyth (16-10) vs. #22 Hough (9-16)

#7 Zebulon B. Vance (22-5), BYE

#10 Butler (18-9) vs. #23 Purnell Swett (15-9)

#2 Glenn (23-1), BYE

#15 Lake Norman (15-9) vs. #18 West Forsyth (15-10)

East

#1 Southeast Raleigh (23-1), BYE

#16 Leesville Road (16-8) vs. #17 Hoggard (21-5)

#8 South View (13-11), BYE

#9 Jordan (21-4) vs. #24 Green Level (15-10)

#5 Ashley (23-4), BYE

#12 Knightdale (18-7) vs. #21 Heritage (14-12)

#4 Hillside (20-6), BYE

#13 Laney (21-5) vs. #20 Cardinal Gibbons (12-11)

#3 Holly Springs (18-7), BYE

#14 Seventy-First (18-8) vs. #19 Rolesville (17-9)

#6 Jack Britt (24-3), BYE

#11 Apex Friendship (21-2) vs. #22 Panther Creek (12-11)

#7 South Central (19-8), BYE

#10 Millbrook (20-6) vs. #23 Green Hope (12-10)

#2 Wakefield (21-3), BYE