NC State's Johnson, Duke's Carey Jr. earn ACC weekly honors

NC State senior guard Markell Johnson and Miami junior guard Kameron McGusty have been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Men’s Basketball Players of the Week, while Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. picked up ACC Freshman of the Week honors for the third time this season.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Johnson averaged 14 ppg, 10 apg and eight rpg in two games last week. He posted his first career triple-double, the first triple-double by an ACC player this season and the 33rd triple-double in ACC history in the Wolfpack’s 83-63 win over The Citadel on Sunday. His 10 rebounds against the Bulldogs also marked a career high. The Cleveland, Ohio, native started the week with his first double-double of the season, posting 17 points and 10 assists in a 79-73 loss at undefeated and 12th-ranked Auburn. He shot 10-of-18 (.556) from the field for the week and moved into a fourth-place tie in career assists at NC State (473).

A native of Katy, Texas, McGusty averaged 20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 2.5 spg in wins over Temple (78-77) and Coppin State (91-60) last week. He scored a career-high 28 points Saturday against Coppin State, including 22 in the second half. It tied the most points by a Hurricane player this season. McGusty recorded a double-double in Miami’s victory over Temple at the Barclays Center, scoring 12 points and tying a career high with 10 rebounds. He shot 14-of-24 from the field, 5-of-11 from three and 7-of-9 from the line for the week in helping Miami extend its winning streak to four in a row.

Carey Jr. posted his eighth double-double, which ranks third nationally and leads all NCAA freshmen, with 20 points and 10 rebounds in just 22 minutes in the Thursday win over Wofford. The native of Southwest Ranches, Florida, went 8-of-11 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in posting his sixth effort of 20-10. Each of his double-doubles this season have been 15-10 efforts.

2019-20 ACC Player of the Week Honors

Nov. 11 - Cole Anthony, Fr., G, North Carolina

Nov. 18 - John Mooney, Sr., F, Notre Dame

Nov. 25 - Michael Devoe, So., G, Georgia Tech; Vernon Carey Jr., Fr., C, Duke

Dec. 2 - Olivier Sarr, Jr., C, Wake Forest

Dec. 9 - Jordan Nwora, Jr., F, Louisville; Tre Jones, So., G, Duke

Dec. 16 - Chaundee Brown, Jr., G, Wake Forest

Dec. 23 - Markell Johnson, Sr., G, NC State; Kameron McGusty, Jr., G, Miami

2019-20 ACC Freshman of the Week Honors

Nov. 11 - Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina

Nov. 18 - Landers Nolley II, G/F, Virginia Tech

Nov. 25 - Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

Dec. 2 - Landers Nolley II, G/F, Virginia Tech

Dec. 9 - Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

Dec. 16 - Landers Nolley II, G/F, Virginia Tech

Dec. 23 - Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke