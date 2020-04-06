NC State signee Hall to test NBA draft waters

North Carolina State in-state signee Josh Hall says he'll go through the NBA draft process while maintaining his college eligibility.

Hall announced his decision in a social-media post Monday.

He had played at Moravian Prep for his senior season as well as an additional year of prep school. Prep players are eligible to enter the draft if they're at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft and are at least a year removed from their graduating class.

Hall is a 6-foot-9 forward. He is ranked 36th nationally by 247sports and 22nd by Rivals.